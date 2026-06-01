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Kinoafisha Films Iggy the Eagle Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 14 June 2026

Iggy the Eagle Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
10:30 from 14:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
13:25 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:30 from 16:05 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:15 from 12:35 from 15:05 from 16:15 from 18:00 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:40 from 15:05 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
12:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:30 from 15:50 from 16:50 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
11:30 from 13:20 from 15:00 from 16:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
17:50 from 18:50 from
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