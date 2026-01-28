Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Gipnoz Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 29 January 2026

Gipnoz Showtimes – 29 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 28 Tomorrow 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Gipnoz? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
21:30 from 23:30 from
2D, KZ
20:30 from 22:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
17:40 from 21:40 from 23:40 from 01:30 from
2D, KZ
16:40 from 20:40 from 22:40 from 00:30 from
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more