Films
Gipnoz
Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Sat
17
Sun
18
Mon
19
Tue
20
Wed
21
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
21:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
22:15
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
22:10
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
23:05
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
20:00
from
23:25
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
19:50
from
21:50
from
23:50
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
20:30
from
22:35
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
20:20
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
21:20
from
23:30
from
2D, KZ
20:20
from
22:30
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
20:50
from
22:50
from
00:50
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
20:00
from
21:20
from
23:50
from
2D, KZ
20:20
from
22:50
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
20:00
from
21:10
from
23:10
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
20:10
from
22:10
from
00:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
19:35
from
21:40
from
