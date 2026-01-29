Menu
Films
Qiyal
Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
How do I book tickets for Qiyal?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
16:20
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
14:40
from
18:55
from
21:00
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
18:00
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
19:20
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
16:30
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
23:20
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
14:50
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:10
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
19:20
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
16:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
20:40
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
23:40
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
15:50
from
20:05
from
