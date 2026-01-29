Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qiyal Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sat 31
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qiyal? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
16:20 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
14:40 from 18:55 from 21:00 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
18:00 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
19:20 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
16:30 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
23:20 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
14:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:10 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
19:20 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
16:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
20:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
23:40 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
15:50 from 20:05 from
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more