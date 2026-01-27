Menu
Films
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
29 January 2026
Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 29 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Thu
29
Fri
30
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
13:20
from
15:00
from
19:00
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
21:20
from
2D, KZ
20:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:40
from
16:10
from
17:40
from
19:10
from
20:40
from
21:20
from
22:10
from
23:00
from
23:40
from
00:20
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
13:40
from
15:10
from
16:40
from
18:10
from
19:40
from
20:20
from
21:10
from
22:00
from
22:40
from
23:20
from
00:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
16:50
from
20:15
from
22:00
from
