Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
16 January 2026
Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 16 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
10:30
from
14:15
from
21:20
from
22:50
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
10:30
from
13:55
from
17:20
from
18:45
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
14:20
from
16:50
from
20:25
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
00:40
from
10:40
from
12:20
from
14:50
from
16:10
from
19:45
from
21:20
from
23:05
from
00:40
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:40
from
16:05
from
20:25
from
22:00
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:00
from
16:40
from
18:20
from
20:00
from
20:40
from
22:20
from
00:00
from
2D, KZ
10:20
from
11:20
from
12:00
from
12:20
from
13:00
from
13:40
from
14:00
from
14:40
from
15:40
from
16:20
from
17:20
from
18:00
from
19:00
from
19:40
from
21:20
from
23:00
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
12:20
from
14:00
from
15:40
from
17:20
from
19:00
from
20:40
from
22:20
from
00:00
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
11:55
from
13:45
from
15:30
from
16:10
from
17:00
from
18:30
from
20:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
17:40
from
19:20
from
21:00
from
23:40
from
01:20
from
2D, KZ
13:00
from
16:40
from
18:20
from
20:00
from
21:40
from
22:40
from
23:20
from
00:20
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:00
from
16:40
from
18:20
from
20:00
from
21:40
from
23:20
from
01:00
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
14:40
from
16:20
from
18:00
from
19:40
from
21:30
from
23:10
from
00:50
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
14:40
from
16:20
from
18:00
from
19:40
from
21:20
from
23:00
from
00:50
from
2D, KZ
12:00
from
13:40
from
15:20
from
17:00
from
18:40
from
20:20
from
22:00
from
23:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:45
from
15:15
from
18:50
from
22:25
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:00
from
13:40
from
15:20
from
17:00
from
18:40
from
20:30
from
22:10
from
23:50
from
