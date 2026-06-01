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Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 28 June 2026

Evolution Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Evolution? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:20 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:05 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
16:10 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
10:10 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
10:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:10 from 18:10 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
10:10 from 12:00 from 13:50 from 14:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
17:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
18:20 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
13:20 from 17:20 from
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