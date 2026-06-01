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Evolution
Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
28 June 2026
Evolution Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:20
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Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:05
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:20
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12:20
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Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
16:10
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Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
10:10
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Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
10:00
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Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:10
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18:10
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Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
10:10
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12:00
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13:50
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14:50
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Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
17:10
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Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
18:20
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Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
13:20
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17:20
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