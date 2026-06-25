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Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 26 June 2026

Evolution Showtimes – 26 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 25 Tomorrow 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Evolution? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:20 from
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