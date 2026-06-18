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Evolution
Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
22 June 2026
Evolution Showtimes – 22 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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20:50
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20:50
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20:50
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20:50
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
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