Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The American Dream
The American Dream, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
9 June 2026
The American Dream Showtimes – 9 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for The American Dream?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
15:30
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Momo
2025, Germany, Family, Fantasy
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree