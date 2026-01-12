Menu
Kinoafisha Films Oiyn Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 14 January 2026

Oiyn Showtimes – 14 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Wed 14
How do I book tickets for Oiyn? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
22:00 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
22:10 from 22:25 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
22:10 from 23:40 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
22:00 from 22:35 from 23:05 from 00:00 from 00:30 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
22:15 from 23:10 from 00:10 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
22:15 from 23:20 from 23:50 from 01:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
23:40 from 01:30 from
2D, KZ
22:40 from 00:30 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
22:45 from
