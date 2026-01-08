Menu
Films
Santa's Cousin
Santa's Cousin, 2024 Screening times in Almaty
8 January 2026
Santa's Cousin Showtimes – 8 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Today
8
8
Tomorrow
9
Sat
10
Sun
11
Mon
12
Tue
13
Wed
14
How do I book tickets for Santa's Cousin?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
16:10
from
19:05
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
12:40
from
16:20
from
19:10
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:40
from
16:05
from
20:25
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
15:30
from
19:55
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:10
from
12:25
from
18:10
from
