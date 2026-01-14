Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 15 January 2026

Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Showtimes – 15 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty

All about film
Today 14 Tomorrow 15 Fri 16 Sat 17 Sun 18 Mon 19 Tue 20 Wed 21
How do I book tickets for Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, RU
21:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
17:00 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
18:10 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:20 from 19:10 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:20 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
23:35 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
14:20 from 15:20 from 16:10 from 17:10 from 18:00 from 19:00 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
17:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:00 from 17:35 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
16:00 from 17:00 from 18:00 from 19:00 from 20:00 from 21:00 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
19:00 from 20:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
20:10 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 23:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
15:00 from 16:00 from 17:00 from 18:00 from 18:50 from 19:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
18:50 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
20:10 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 23:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
18:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
15:30 from 16:30 from 18:20 from 19:20 from 21:00 from 22:00 from 22:20 from 23:20 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
17:00 from
