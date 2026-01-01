Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 7 January 2026

Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Showtimes – 7 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 1 Tomorrow 2 Sat 3 Sun 4 Mon 5 Tue 6 Wed 7
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:00 from 15:40 from 17:30 from 19:45 from 21:00 from 22:55 from 00:50 from 01:15 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
15:50 from 20:40 from 21:50 from 23:45 from
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Song Sung Blue
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
Snegovik
Snegovik
2025, Russia, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more