Films
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
14 January 2026
Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 14 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Thu
8
Fri
9
Sat
10
Sun
11
Mon
12
Tue
13
Wed
14
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Qazaq Alemi 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:00
from
15:00
from
19:00
from
