Kinoafisha Films Qazaq Alemi 2 Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 25 December 2025

Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 25 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Fri 26 Wed 31
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:10 from 15:40 from 16:00 from 17:10 from 17:40 from 18:00 from 19:10 from 19:40 from 20:00 from 21:40 from 23:10 from 23:40 from 00:20 from 01:10 from 01:40 from
2D, KZ
10:10 from 10:40 from 11:00 from 12:10 from 12:40 from 13:00 from 14:10 from 14:40 from 15:00 from 16:10 from 16:40 from 17:00 from 18:10 from 18:40 from 19:00 from 20:10 from 20:40 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 22:40 from 23:20 from 00:10 from 00:40 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:10 from 14:00 from 15:50 from 17:40 from 19:30 from 21:20 from 23:10 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:00 from 18:00 from 20:00 from 22:00 from 01:00 from
2D, KZ
11:00 from 12:30 from 13:00 from 15:00 from 17:00 from 19:00 from 21:00 from 23:00 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
15:40 from 19:20 from 21:20 from 23:10 from 01:00 from
2D, KZ
14:40 from 18:20 from 20:20 from 22:10 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
16:30 from 01:30 from
2D, KZ
15:30 from 17:30 from 18:30 from 19:30 from 20:30 from 21:30 from 22:30 from 23:30 from 00:30 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:30 from 17:30 from 18:00 from 19:30 from 20:10 from 21:30 from 22:20 from 23:30 from 00:20 from 01:30 from
2D, KZ
14:30 from 16:30 from 17:00 from 18:30 from 19:10 from 20:30 from 21:20 from 22:30 from 23:20 from 00:30 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:00 from 18:40 from 20:20 from 22:00 from 23:40 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
11:00 from 12:40 from 13:00 from 14:20 from 16:00 from 17:40 from 19:20 from 21:00 from 22:40 from 00:20 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:00 from 16:50 from 18:40 from 20:30 from 22:20 from 00:10 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
16:10 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
13:10 from 15:10 from 17:10 from 18:10 from 19:10 from 20:10 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 23:10 from 00:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:20 from 19:20 from 21:20 from 23:20 from 01:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:30 from 17:20 from 19:10 from 21:00 from 22:50 from 23:40 from 00:50 from 01:40 from
2D, KZ
10:50 from 12:40 from 14:30 from 16:20 from 18:10 from 20:00 from 21:50 from 22:40 from 23:50 from 00:40 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:00 from 11:50 from 13:40 from 15:40 from 17:30 from 19:40 from 19:55 from 21:50 from 23:40 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:40 from 12:30 from 14:20 from 16:20 from 18:20 from 20:20 from 22:20 from 00:10 from
