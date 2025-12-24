Menu
Films
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
25 December 2025
Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 25 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Today
24
Tomorrow
25
Fri
26
Wed
31
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:10
from
15:40
from
16:00
from
17:10
from
17:40
from
18:00
from
19:10
from
19:40
from
20:00
from
21:40
from
23:10
from
23:40
from
00:20
from
01:10
from
01:40
from
2D, KZ
10:10
from
10:40
from
11:00
from
12:10
from
12:40
from
13:00
from
14:10
from
14:40
from
15:00
from
16:10
from
16:40
from
17:00
from
18:10
from
18:40
from
19:00
from
20:10
from
20:40
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
22:40
from
23:20
from
00:10
from
00:40
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:10
from
14:00
from
15:50
from
17:40
from
19:30
from
21:20
from
23:10
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:00
from
18:00
from
20:00
from
22:00
from
01:00
from
2D, KZ
11:00
from
12:30
from
13:00
from
15:00
from
17:00
from
19:00
from
21:00
from
23:00
from
00:00
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
15:40
from
19:20
from
21:20
from
23:10
from
01:00
from
2D, KZ
14:40
from
18:20
from
20:20
from
22:10
from
00:00
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
16:30
from
01:30
from
2D, KZ
15:30
from
17:30
from
18:30
from
19:30
from
20:30
from
21:30
from
22:30
from
23:30
from
00:30
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:30
from
17:30
from
18:00
from
19:30
from
20:10
from
21:30
from
22:20
from
23:30
from
00:20
from
01:30
from
2D, KZ
14:30
from
16:30
from
17:00
from
18:30
from
19:10
from
20:30
from
21:20
from
22:30
from
23:20
from
00:30
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:00
from
18:40
from
20:20
from
22:00
from
23:40
from
01:20
from
2D, KZ
11:00
from
12:40
from
13:00
from
14:20
from
16:00
from
17:40
from
19:20
from
21:00
from
22:40
from
00:20
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:00
from
16:50
from
18:40
from
20:30
from
22:20
from
00:10
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
16:10
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
13:10
from
15:10
from
17:10
from
18:10
from
19:10
from
20:10
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
23:10
from
00:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:20
from
19:20
from
21:20
from
23:20
from
01:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:30
from
17:20
from
19:10
from
21:00
from
22:50
from
23:40
from
00:50
from
01:40
from
2D, KZ
10:50
from
12:40
from
14:30
from
16:20
from
18:10
from
20:00
from
21:50
from
22:40
from
23:50
from
00:40
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:00
from
11:50
from
13:40
from
15:40
from
17:30
from
19:40
from
19:55
from
21:50
from
23:40
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:40
from
12:30
from
14:20
from
16:20
from
18:20
from
20:20
from
22:20
from
00:10
from
