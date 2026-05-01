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Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
28 May 2026
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim Showtimes – 28 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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28
Fri
29
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RU
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Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
11:00
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:40
from
13:40
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:25
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
11:20
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
11:10
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:50
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
10:50
from
12:10
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
12:10
from
13:30
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
10:30
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:40
from
13:30
from
15:10
from
16:10
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
10:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
11:00
from
12:30
from
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