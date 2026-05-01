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Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
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Tomorrow
21
Fri
22
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RU
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Sayran
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g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
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10:20
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13:05
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14:50
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Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:25
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13:25
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
14:40
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Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
15:30
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Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
15:40
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Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
15:20
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Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
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10:30
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