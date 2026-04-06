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Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
6 April 2026
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:50
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19:20
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21:20
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22:30
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23:20
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00:30
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01:20
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Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
00:30
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Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:00
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18:40
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19:40
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Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
14:40
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16:30
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18:20
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20:10
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22:10
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00:10
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Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
19:40
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21:30
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23:20
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