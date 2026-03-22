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Kinoafisha Films Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 23 March 2026

Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 23 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 22 Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
18:00 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
19:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
16:30 from 20:00 from 21:10 from 23:30 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
12:00 from 15:30 from 19:00 from 20:10 from 22:30 from
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
The Tutor
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
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