Films
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
12 March 2026
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 12 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
How do I book tickets for Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:00
from
17:30
from
18:50
from
19:20
from
19:40
from
20:30
from
21:50
from
22:40
from
01:00
from
2D, KZ
11:00
from
12:10
from
14:20
from
16:00
from
16:30
from
17:50
from
18:20
from
18:40
from
19:30
from
20:50
from
21:40
from
23:00
from
00:00
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
12:20
from
14:30
from
16:30
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
21:30
from
2D, KZ
12:40
from
20:30
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
20:40
from
23:00
from
2D, KZ
19:40
from
22:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:20
from
18:20
from
20:20
from
22:20
from
00:20
from
2D, KZ
11:00
from
15:20
from
17:20
from
19:20
from
21:20
from
23:20
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:30
from
17:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:30
from
18:10
from
19:20
from
20:50
from
23:40
from
00:40
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
18:20
from
23:50
from
2D, KZ
12:00
from
17:20
from
22:50
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:50
from
12:40
from
14:30
from
17:10
from
18:20
from
19:50
from
22:40
from
23:40
from
