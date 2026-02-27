Menu
Films
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
1 March 2026
1 March 2026
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 1 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Undeground
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
11:15
from
16:10
from
20:10
from
22:25
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
10:45
from
14:50
from
18:50
from
20:40
from
22:30
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
11:05
from
17:20
from
19:50
from
00:05
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:35
from
13:10
from
15:35
from
17:15
from
18:50
from
20:20
from
22:25
from
23:20
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:05
from
17:25
from
19:05
from
21:10
from
23:45
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:20
from
15:40
from
17:20
from
18:30
from
19:20
from
20:30
from
21:20
from
23:20
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
01:20
from
10:25
from
14:20
from
15:40
from
18:55
from
22:05
from
23:25
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
17:10
from
19:10
from
20:00
from
21:10
from
22:00
from
23:10
from
00:00
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
12:10
from
14:10
from
15:10
from
16:10
from
18:10
from
19:00
from
20:10
from
21:00
from
22:10
from
23:00
from
00:10
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:20
from
16:40
from
18:20
from
19:30
from
20:20
from
21:30
from
22:20
from
00:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:30
from
17:30
from
19:30
from
21:20
from
23:20
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
10:30
from
12:30
from
14:30
from
16:30
from
18:30
from
20:20
from
22:20
from
00:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
17:05
from
21:45
from
