Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
15 February 2026
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 15 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Fri
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
14:40
from
15:20
from
16:50
from
17:30
from
18:20
from
19:00
from
19:40
from
20:30
from
21:10
from
21:50
from
22:40
from
23:20
from
00:10
from
00:50
from
01:30
from
2D, KZ
10:10
from
11:00
from
12:10
from
13:10
from
13:40
from
14:20
from
15:50
from
16:30
from
17:20
from
18:00
from
18:40
from
19:30
from
20:10
from
20:50
from
21:20
from
21:40
from
22:20
from
23:10
from
23:30
from
23:50
from
00:30
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree