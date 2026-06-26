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Kinoafisha Films Obsession Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 27 June 2026

Obsession Showtimes – 27 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 26 Tomorrow 27
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
16:30 from 17:30 from 18:50 from 19:50 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 00:40 from 01:40 from
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