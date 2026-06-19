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Kinoafisha Films Obsession Obsession, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 21 June 2026

Obsession Showtimes – 21 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Sun 21
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D
23:05 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:40 from 18:40 from 19:50 from 20:50 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 23:00 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
16:00 from 16:30 from 17:00 from 17:30 from 22:10 from 23:10 from 00:00 from 01:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
13:00 from 15:20 from 16:20 from 17:40 from 18:40 from 20:00 from 21:00 from 22:20 from 23:20 from 00:30 from 01:30 from
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