Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
17 December 2025
Ruyn kim? Showtimes – 17 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Sat
13
Sun
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Thu
18
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Ruyn kim??
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
15:20
from
17:00
from
18:00
from
18:40
from
19:40
from
20:25
from
21:20
from
22:30
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
01:10
from
12:55
from
17:15
from
19:05
from
22:10
from
23:25
from
01:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:15
from
16:05
from
17:55
from
20:55
from
21:50
from
23:40
from
