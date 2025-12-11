Menu
Ruyn kim?, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

Ruyn kim?, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
22:30 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
21:20 from
2D, KZ
22:30 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
21:30 from 22:30 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
22:05 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
21:30 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
21:20 from 22:10 from 23:00 from 23:50 from 00:40 from 01:30 from
2D, KZ
21:10 from 22:00 from 22:50 from 23:40 from 00:30 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
20:50 from 21:50 from 22:40 from 23:40 from 00:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
22:10 from 23:25 from 01:10 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
21:20 from 00:10 from 01:00 from
2D, KZ
22:10 from 23:10 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
22:10 from 01:00 from
2D, KZ
21:10 from 23:00 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
00:30 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
21:30 from 22:30 from 23:30 from 00:20 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
01:20 from
2D, KZ
21:20 from 22:20 from 23:20 from 00:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
21:20 from 23:00 from 00:40 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
21:00 from 22:00 from 22:40 from 23:40 from 00:20 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
21:00 from 21:50 from 22:50 from 23:40 from 00:40 from 01:30 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
21:30 from 22:20 from 23:30 from 00:20 from 01:30 from
2D, KZ
21:20 from 22:30 from 23:20 from 00:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
21:00 from 21:50 from 23:00 from 23:40 from 01:00 from 01:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
22:40 from 23:30 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
20:40 from 21:40 from 22:30 from 23:20 from 00:20 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
20:55 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
20:50 from 22:00 from 22:40 from 00:00 from 00:30 from
