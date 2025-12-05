Menu
Kinoafisha Films Plan «Sh» Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Almaty 5 December 2025

Plan «Sh» Showtimes – 5 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tomorrow 5 Sat 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
How do I book tickets for Plan «Sh»? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
11:40 from 13:10 from 19:10 from 20:40 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
17:15 from 18:50 from 22:20 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
12:35 from 19:10 from 20:35 from 22:35 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
12:05 from 21:35 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
10:10 from 16:10 from 19:55 from 21:45 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:20 from 16:00 from 17:40 from 21:00 from 00:20 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
12:15 from 16:55 from 19:25 from 20:55 from 22:25 from 23:55 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:00 from 18:40 from 20:20 from 00:50 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
16:40 from 18:20 from 22:10 from
2D, KZ
15:40 from 17:20 from 21:10 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
16:40 from 18:40 from 20:40 from 22:40 from 00:40 from
2D, KZ
13:40 from 15:40 from 17:40 from 19:40 from 21:40 from 23:40 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:20 from 19:20 from
2D, KZ
12:20 from 14:20 from 16:20 from 18:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20 from 16:50 from
2D, KZ
10:00 from 11:30 from 12:50 from 14:20 from 15:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:00 from 18:40 from 22:00 from 01:20 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
15:10 from 16:20 from 17:10 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
14:10 from 15:20 from 16:10 from 00:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
16:30 from 20:10 from 23:50 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:50 from 17:20 from 18:50 from 20:30 from 22:10 from 01:40 from
2D, KZ
10:20 from 11:50 from 13:20 from 14:50 from 16:20 from 17:50 from 19:30 from 21:10 from 00:40 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:45 from 14:25 from 16:05 from 19:30 from 21:10 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
12:00 from 15:30 from 19:10 from 22:50 from
