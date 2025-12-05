Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Bayguys
Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
5 December 2025
Bayguys Showtimes – 5 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
5
Sat
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Bayguys?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
10:50
from
14:30
from
20:00
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
15:45
from
20:20
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
14:10
from
15:50
from
17:30
from
22:10
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
15:05
from
23:30
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:20
from
20:05
from
23:50
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:35
from
14:35
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
18:00
from
21:55
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
12:10
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:20
from
11:50
from
20:55
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KZ
10:10
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KZ
10:10
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KZ
10:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
18:20
from
2D, KZ
10:40
from
17:20
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KZ
10:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
00:00
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
23:00
from
00:50
from
2D, KZ
22:00
from
23:50
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree