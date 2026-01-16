Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Confession The Confession, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 19 January 2026

The Confession Showtimes – 19 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Sun 18 Mon 19 Tue 20 Wed 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Confession? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
23:45 from
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more