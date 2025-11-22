Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
№37
№37, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
22 November 2025
№37 Showtimes – 22 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Thu
20
Fri
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Thu
27
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for №37?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:00
from
11:55
from
13:50
from
15:45
from
17:40
from
19:35
from
21:30
from
23:25
from
01:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree