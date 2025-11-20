Menu
Kinoafisha Films №37 №37, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 20 November 2025

№37 Showtimes – 20 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Thu 20 Fri 21 Sat 22 Sun 23 Mon 24 Tue 25 Wed 26 Thu 27
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
18:20 from 20:10 from 22:00 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
21:30 from
2D, KZ
20:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:00 from 11:55 from 13:50 from 15:45 from 17:40 from 19:35 from 21:30 from 23:25 from 01:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:40 from 16:30 from 18:20 from 20:10 from 22:00 from 23:20 from
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:00 from 13:40 from 15:30 from 17:20 from 19:10 from 21:00 from 22:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
21:00 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:00 from 14:30 from 17:35 from 18:10 from 20:15 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
20:00 from
