Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
6 December 2025
Shay v bol'shom gorode Showtimes – 6 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
5
Sat
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Shay v bol'shom gorode?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
11:55
from
20:40
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:00
from
12:45
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree