Kinoafisha
Films
Алло
Алло, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
27 November 2025
Алло Showtimes – 27 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Fri
28
Sat
29
Sun
30
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Алло?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:35
from
13:25
from
17:35
from
20:15
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:00
from
19:40
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:00
from
12:30
from
19:00
from
19:25
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KZ
10:10
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
20:30
from
2D, KZ
19:30
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
14:40
from
16:40
from
18:40
from
20:40
from
2D, KZ
13:40
from
15:40
from
17:40
from
19:40
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
22:30
from
2D, KZ
21:30
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
14:30
from
2D, KZ
11:30
from
13:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KZ
10:20
from
