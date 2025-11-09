Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Adal Adal, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 9 November 2025

Adal Showtimes – 9 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 7 Tomorrow 8 Sun 9 Mon 10 Tue 11 Wed 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Adal? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
15:45 from 18:55 from 22:05 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
11:50 from 15:05 from 16:35 from 19:35 from 21:40 from 23:10 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:15 from 22:10 from
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Shadow's Edge
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more