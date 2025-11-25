Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
25 November 2025
Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 25 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Thu
27
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
17:15
from
18:40
from
20:35
from
23:00
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
00:50
from
01:05
from
12:10
from
12:45
from
16:30
from
20:50
from
22:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:00
from
14:25
from
19:40
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
2025, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree