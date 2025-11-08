Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
8 November 2025
Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 8 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Sat
8
Sun
9
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
10:40
from
12:30
from
14:10
from
16:00
from
16:05
from
18:00
from
19:30
from
20:00
from
21:30
from
21:45
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:00
from
11:45
from
13:40
from
15:35
from
17:30
from
19:15
from
19:25
from
21:10
from
21:20
from
22:55
from
23:10
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:50
from
15:20
from
16:50
from
17:20
from
18:50
from
19:20
from
20:50
from
21:20
from
22:50
from
23:20
from
00:00
from
00:40
from
01:20
from
01:50
from
2D, KZ
12:00
from
13:50
from
14:20
from
15:50
from
16:20
from
17:50
from
18:20
from
19:50
from
20:20
from
21:50
from
22:20
from
23:00
from
23:40
from
00:20
from
00:50
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
01:50
from
2D, KZ
10:50
from
11:50
from
12:50
from
13:50
from
14:50
from
15:50
from
16:50
from
17:50
from
18:50
from
19:50
from
20:50
from
21:50
from
22:50
from
23:50
from
00:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:00
from
11:55
from
13:50
from
15:45
from
17:45
from
18:50
from
19:45
from
20:15
from
21:45
from
22:25
from
23:40
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree