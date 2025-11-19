Menu
Films
Synyptas
Synyptas, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
19 November 2025
Synyptas Showtimes – 19 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Undeground
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
00:45
from
00:45
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
18:00
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
11:50
from
12:10
from
15:40
from
