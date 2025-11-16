Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Salzburg Festival: The Idiot Salzburg Festival: The Idiot, 2024 Screening times in Almaty

Salzburg Festival: The Idiot, 2024 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Sun 16
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Salzburg Festival: The Idiot? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
16:00 from
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shell
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more