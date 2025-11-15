Menu
Films
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
15 November 2025
Akennin balasy Showtimes – 15 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
14:10
from
16:35
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
15:15
from
17:15
from
21:35
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
13:00
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
11:40
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
00:40
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KZ
14:30
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
18:50
from
2D, KZ
17:50
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
14:40
from
17:20
from
2D, KZ
10:20
from
13:40
from
16:20
from
