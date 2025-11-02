Menu
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 2 November 2025

Akennin balasy Showtimes – 2 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
13:40 from 22:40 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
12:00 from 20:40 from 22:30 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
14:20 from 17:25 from 19:45 from 21:45 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
00:25 from 10:20 from 11:20 from 12:40 from 14:30 from 15:20 from 16:25 from 19:00 from 20:25 from 21:40 from 22:25 from 00:25 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
00:30 from 13:05 from 14:25 from 19:10 from 20:30 from 22:30 from 23:15 from 00:30 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
11:05 from 17:30 from 21:45 from 23:45 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
17:40 from 20:30 from 22:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:00 from 10:05 from 12:05 from 15:05 from 15:35 from 16:55 from 17:30 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
19:10 from 21:10 from 23:10 from
2D, KZ
18:10 from 20:10 from 22:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:50 from 17:40 from 18:20 from 21:20 from 23:10 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
13:00 from 14:50 from 16:40 from 17:20 from 20:20 from 22:10 from 00:10 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
18:40 from 21:30 from 23:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
16:20 from 18:10 from 20:00 from 21:40 from 23:30 from
2D, KZ
13:10 from 15:20 from 17:10 from 19:00 from 20:40 from 22:30 from
