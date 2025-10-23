Menu
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 23 October 2025

How do I book tickets for Akennin balasy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
10:20 from 14:20 from 18:30 from 20:25 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
01:30 from
2D, KZ
10:30 from 11:30 from 12:30 from 13:30 from 14:30 from 15:30 from 16:30 from 17:30 from 18:30 from 19:30 from 20:30 from 21:30 from 22:30 from 23:30 from 00:30 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
12:40 from 14:40 from 16:40 from 18:00 from 20:00 from 22:10 from 00:10 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:20 from 11:05 from 12:00 from 13:55 from 14:25 from 15:45 from 16:20 from 17:40 from 19:35 from 21:30 from 23:25 from 00:15 from 01:15 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:20 from 19:20 from 21:20 from 23:20 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
14:20 from 16:20 from 18:20 from 20:20 from 22:20 from 00:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:50 from 16:40 from 19:30 from 20:50 from 21:20 from 23:10 from 01:00 from 01:50 from
2D, KZ
12:10 from 13:50 from 15:40 from 17:30 from 18:30 from 19:20 from 19:50 from 20:20 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 23:00 from 00:00 from 00:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:40 from 17:40 from 19:00 from 21:00 from 23:10 from 01:10 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
01:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:30 from 17:20 from 19:10 from 21:00 from 22:50 from 00:40 from 01:30 from
2D, KZ
11:00 from 12:40 from 14:30 from 16:20 from 18:10 from 20:00 from 20:50 from 21:50 from 22:40 from 23:40 from 00:30 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:00 from 13:50 from 15:45 from 17:40 from 19:35 from 21:30 from 23:25 from
