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Woodwalkers 2
Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
6 April 2026
Woodwalkers 2 Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
17:00
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
13:30
from
14:00
from
17:45
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19:10
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:40
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
17:00
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
14:00
from
15:00
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
14:30
from
16:40
from
18:50
from
21:30
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Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
15:50
from
17:40
from
19:30
from
21:20
from
23:20
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
14:30
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
15:00
from
17:00
from
19:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
16:10
from
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