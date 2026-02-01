Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Beldham The Beldham, 2024 Screening times in Almaty 12 February 2026

The Beldham Showtimes – 12 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Thu 12
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
23:40 from 00:40 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
23:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
00:40 from 01:40 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
00:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
00:20 from 01:20 from
