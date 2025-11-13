Menu
Films
Auru
Auru, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
13 November 2025
Auru Showtimes – 13 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Thu
13
Fri
14
Sat
15
Sun
16
Mon
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:50
from
13:00
from
15:10
from
17:20
from
19:30
from
21:50
from
00:10
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:00
from
11:45
from
12:15
from
14:00
from
16:10
from
18:00
from
18:25
from
20:15
from
20:35
from
22:30
from
22:50
from
00:45
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KZ
11:10
from
12:00
from
13:10
from
14:10
from
15:20
from
16:20
from
17:00
from
17:30
from
18:00
from
18:30
from
19:10
from
19:40
from
20:10
from
20:40
from
21:20
from
21:50
from
22:20
from
22:50
from
23:30
from
00:00
from
00:20
from
00:50
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KZ
11:00
from
13:10
from
15:20
from
17:30
from
19:40
from
20:40
from
21:50
from
22:30
from
00:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
14:40
from
16:35
from
17:35
from
18:55
from
21:15
from
23:05
from
23:35
from
23:50
from
