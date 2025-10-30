Menu
Films
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
30 October 2025
Kapitan Baytasov Showtimes – 30 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Fri
31
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Kapitan Baytasov?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
16:40
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
20:00
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
16:10
from
18:30
from
20:50
from
22:10
from
2D, KZ
15:10
from
17:30
from
19:50
from
21:10
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
19:50
from
22:10
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
19:30
from
21:50
from
2D, KZ
18:30
from
20:50
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
21:30
from
23:20
from
2D, KZ
20:30
from
22:20
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
00:10
from
2D, KZ
23:10
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:30
from
18:40
from
21:00
from
23:10
from
01:20
from
2D, KZ
15:30
from
17:40
from
20:00
from
22:10
from
00:20
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
20:50
from
23:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
17:20
from
19:40
from
22:00
from
00:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
18:00
from
20:00
from
22:20
from
22:30
from
00:30
from
2D, KZ
17:00
from
19:00
from
21:20
from
21:30
from
23:30
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
16:20
from
18:40
from
21:00
from
23:20
from
