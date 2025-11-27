Menu
Films
Trap House
Trap House, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
Tomorrow
27
Fri
28
Sat
29
Sun
30
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Undeground
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
12:10
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:20
from
16:10
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:30
from
18:30
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
00:40
from
01:40
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
17:30
from
18:30
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
00:20
from
01:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
15:30
from
16:30
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
17:00
from
18:00
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
14:30
from
