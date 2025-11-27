Menu
Kinoafisha Films Trap House Trap House, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

How do I book tickets for Trap House? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
12:10 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:20 from 16:10 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:30 from 18:30 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
00:40 from 01:40 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
17:30 from 18:30 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
00:20 from 01:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
15:30 from 16:30 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
17:00 from 18:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
14:30 from
