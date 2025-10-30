Menu
Kinoafisha Films Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 30 October 2025

Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Showtimes – 30 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
14:10 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:10 from 18:05 from 22:25 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:25 from 19:45 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:10 from 19:00 from 20:50 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
14:20 from 16:10 from 18:00 from 19:50 from 21:30 from 00:10 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
12:00 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
21:00 from
2D, KZ
20:00 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
14:30 from 20:00 from
2D, KZ
13:30 from 19:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:20 from 20:00 from
2D, KZ
15:20 from 19:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
19:10 from 21:00 from 23:00 from 00:50 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
00:50 from
2D, KZ
10:40 from 23:50 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:30 from 18:10 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
18:10 from 20:00 from 22:00 from 23:50 from
