Kinoafisha Films Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 16 October 2025

Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Showtimes – 16 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

How do I book tickets for Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
10:50 from 13:10 from 14:45 from 17:20 from 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
12:15 from 14:25 from 18:40 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:20 from 11:00 from 12:45 from 15:05 from 18:45 from 20:30 from 21:40 from 22:20 from 00:35 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:20 from 13:00 from 14:00 from 17:45 from 20:15 from 22:00 from 00:40 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:40 from 17:30 from 19:20 from 21:10 from 23:00 from 01:00 from
2D, KZ
11:00 from 12:50 from 14:40 from 16:30 from 18:20 from 20:10 from 22:00 from 00:00 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
12:00 from 13:50 from 15:40 from 17:30 from 18:20 from 19:20 from 20:10 from 21:10 from 22:00 from 23:00 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:15 from 11:55 from 12:15 from 13:35 from 13:55 from 15:15 from 16:50 from 18:25 from 18:30 from 20:00 from 20:10 from 20:50 from 21:45 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:00 from 16:40 from 18:20 from 20:00 from 21:40 from 23:30 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
12:20 from 14:00 from 15:40 from 17:20 from 19:00 from 20:40 from 22:30 from 00:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
15:00 from 16:50 from 18:50 from 20:40 from 22:30 from 00:20 from
2D, KZ
14:00 from 15:50 from 17:50 from 19:40 from 21:30 from 23:20 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
15:00 from 17:00 from 19:00 from 01:00 from
2D, KZ
12:00 from 14:00 from 16:00 from 18:00 from 20:00 from 21:00 from 22:00 from 23:00 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
16:20 from 18:20 from 20:20 from 21:10 from 22:20 from 23:10 from 00:20 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
13:20 from 15:20 from 17:20 from 19:20 from 20:10 from 21:20 from 22:10 from 23:20 from 00:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:50 from 17:50 from 20:00 from 21:30 from 22:00 from 23:30 from 00:00 from 00:20 from 01:50 from
2D, KZ
11:00 from 12:50 from 14:50 from 16:50 from 19:00 from 20:30 from 21:00 from 22:30 from 23:00 from 23:20 from 00:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
14:50 from 16:40 from 18:30 from 19:20 from 20:20 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 23:00 from 00:00 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
16:10 from 18:10 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
13:10 from 15:10 from 17:10 from 19:10 from 20:10 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 23:10 from 00:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:20 from 16:10 from 17:10 from 18:00 from 19:00 from 19:20 from 19:50 from 20:50 from 21:50 from 22:40 from 23:00 from 23:40 from 00:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:10 from 19:00 from 19:50 from 21:40 from 00:30 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
11:40 from 12:30 from 13:20 from 14:20 from 15:10 from 16:10 from 17:00 from 18:00 from 18:50 from 19:40 from 20:40 from 21:30 from 22:30 from 23:30 from 00:20 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:30 from 14:40 from 16:50 from 19:00 from 21:10 from 23:20 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:40 from 11:20 from 12:30 from 14:20 from 15:10 from 16:10 from 17:00 from 18:00 from 18:20 from 18:50 from 19:50 from 20:50 from 21:40 from 22:00 from 22:40 from 23:30 from
