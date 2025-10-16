Menu
Films
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
16 October 2025
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Showtimes – 16 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tomorrow
16
Fri
17
Tue
21
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
10:50
from
13:10
from
14:45
from
17:20
from
20:50
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
12:15
from
14:25
from
18:40
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:20
from
11:00
from
12:45
from
15:05
from
18:45
from
20:30
from
21:40
from
22:20
from
00:35
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:20
from
13:00
from
14:00
from
17:45
from
20:15
from
22:00
from
00:40
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:40
from
17:30
from
19:20
from
21:10
from
23:00
from
01:00
from
2D, KZ
11:00
from
12:50
from
14:40
from
16:30
from
18:20
from
20:10
from
22:00
from
00:00
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
12:00
from
13:50
from
15:40
from
17:30
from
18:20
from
19:20
from
20:10
from
21:10
from
22:00
from
23:00
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:15
from
11:55
from
12:15
from
13:35
from
13:55
from
15:15
from
16:50
from
18:25
from
18:30
from
20:00
from
20:10
from
20:50
from
21:45
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:00
from
16:40
from
18:20
from
20:00
from
21:40
from
23:30
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
12:20
from
14:00
from
15:40
from
17:20
from
19:00
from
20:40
from
22:30
from
00:10
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
15:00
from
16:50
from
18:50
from
20:40
from
22:30
from
00:20
from
2D, KZ
14:00
from
15:50
from
17:50
from
19:40
from
21:30
from
23:20
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
15:00
from
17:00
from
19:00
from
01:00
from
2D, KZ
12:00
from
14:00
from
16:00
from
18:00
from
20:00
from
21:00
from
22:00
from
23:00
from
00:00
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
16:20
from
18:20
from
20:20
from
21:10
from
22:20
from
23:10
from
00:20
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
13:20
from
15:20
from
17:20
from
19:20
from
20:10
from
21:20
from
22:10
from
23:20
from
00:10
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:50
from
17:50
from
20:00
from
21:30
from
22:00
from
23:30
from
00:00
from
00:20
from
01:50
from
2D, KZ
11:00
from
12:50
from
14:50
from
16:50
from
19:00
from
20:30
from
21:00
from
22:30
from
23:00
from
23:20
from
00:50
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
14:50
from
16:40
from
18:30
from
19:20
from
20:20
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
23:00
from
00:00
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
16:10
from
18:10
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
13:10
from
15:10
from
17:10
from
19:10
from
20:10
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
23:10
from
00:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:20
from
16:10
from
17:10
from
18:00
from
19:00
from
19:20
from
19:50
from
20:50
from
21:50
from
22:40
from
23:00
from
23:40
from
00:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:10
from
19:00
from
19:50
from
21:40
from
00:30
from
01:20
from
2D, KZ
11:40
from
12:30
from
13:20
from
14:20
from
15:10
from
16:10
from
17:00
from
18:00
from
18:50
from
19:40
from
20:40
from
21:30
from
22:30
from
23:30
from
00:20
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:30
from
14:40
from
16:50
from
19:00
from
21:10
from
23:20
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:40
from
11:20
from
12:30
from
14:20
from
15:10
from
16:10
from
17:00
from
18:00
from
18:20
from
18:50
from
19:50
from
20:50
from
21:40
from
22:00
from
22:40
from
23:30
from
