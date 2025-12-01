Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
27 December 2025
A Writer's Odyssey 2 Showtimes – 27 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
26
Sat
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
Wed
31
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for A Writer's Odyssey 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Fackham Hall
2025, Great Britain, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree